Did Content Queen Dua Lipa Fake Grill Shrimp For Clout?

Did Dua Lipa pretend to grill shrimp for a little attention?

Anyone who has access to the internet is well-aware that Dua Lipa is a content star. She’s one of the most famous women on the planet thanks to her singing and modeling talents.

We’re talking about hall of fame talent, which is what makes her such a hit with the Outkick audience. You don’t have nearly 90 million Instagram followers by accident. Those are Michael Jordan winning six rings kind of numbers.

However, the urge to constantly produce content must be tough, and it drives people to do crazy things. There always has to be something new. Sometimes it backfires.

Enter Dua Lipa and grill.

Did Dua Lipa pretend to grill shrimp? (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Mastercard)

Did Dua Lipa fake grilling shrimp?

How many times have we seen people running for political office for up a grill looking for a little attention? A lot and it almost always ends poorly.

There’s two common outcomes. The food looks like trash or the grill isn’t even on. It’s beyond embarrassing.

Dua Lipa gets roasted for her attempt at grilling shrimp. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

It appears Dua Lipa has found herself in the second category. Pop Crave shared a video of her grilling shrimp, but there are some problems.

One, it doesn’t look like an ounce of heat is coming off the grill. Two, not one piece of shrimp appears cooked.

At one point, it appears the star singer flipped the same shrimp multiple times. Give it a watch below and decide for yourself what you think.

Dua Lipa cooking shrimp in new video. pic.twitter.com/NtCkZPeqz4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 29, 2023

The internet thinks she’s a fraud on the grill.

While it’s impossible to say for sure given the lack of audio, people on X roasted the hell out of her.

People absolutely don’t believe she was grilling or that it was even on.

Correct me if I’m wrong, is the grill on? https://t.co/g0Y0QQEB78 — Sesame Chiccen (@Loccdawggg) August 29, 2023

Idk what’s funnier this caption or the fact that the grill isn’t on https://t.co/4UF4GDmriW — pocket (@islandthembo) August 29, 2023

does she know that it’s suppose to produce heat when used correctly?? https://t.co/tCEGGgzq5K — 𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕒 (@heyyitsjanea) August 29, 2023

she know damn well aint shit on https://t.co/EcSg7qUctx — audi (@audithecutie) August 29, 2023

That shit is not turned on https://t.co/c3hLsDK5LC — John Kerry Fan 🇺🇸 (@JohnKerryFan) August 30, 2023

Do I think that grill is on? Absolutely not, and the internet agrees. It’s a tale as old as time. Someone thought a little fake cooking would look good for clout.

Instead, the only thing getting roasted is her reputation. An easy to avoid landmine that she jumped on.

Did Dua Lipa pretend to grill shrimp? (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Stick to Instagram, Dua. Stick to Instagram and singing. That’s where the money is. It’s not in pretending to be a grill master.