Drunk Woman Cited For An Attack On A Mattress Store Mascot

Videos by OutKick

Some jobs aren’t worth the hassle that goes along with them, no matter how much you’re being paid. The mattress mascot at the Mattress Outlet in Durango, Colorado, is one such job.

The employee manning the blowup costume on September 27 would almost certainly agree with that statement after his encounter with a drunk woman in front of the store.

Minutes into his shift as Matty, the mattress mascot, he was approached by the intoxicated 41-year-old woman. She went from being a little too playful to a little too rough and he ended up on the ground as a result.

Matty the Mattress Outlet mascot (Image Credit: Durango Herald/YouTube)

Commander Deck Shaline with the Durango Police Department says the unnamed woman was cited for harassment after she pushed the mascot over causing him to fall on his back.

The employee was not injured during the incident. He was wearing an inflatable costume after all. But he did have to run back inside and hold the door shut in order to get away from the woman.

“He went outside and there was a drunk lady that basically started attacking him and trying to tip him over and hitting him and stuff,” Tucker Fincher, manager of Mattress Outlet said. “… She was drunk out of her mind. She was trying to kick him over and get him on the ground.”

Police say that after initially giving the mascot a few hugs, she started becoming increasingly more aggressive and went from pushing employee to trying to trip the him.

Once she had Matty on the ground, she stood over him and yelled profanities at him.

This Drunk Woman Somehow Avoided A Trip To Jail

Shaline said, “The employee went back inside the business, and with the assistance of another employee held the doors of the business closed as (the woman) was trying to get inside.”

The woman banged on the doors, screamed at the two employees, and as a bonus she threw a sandwich board on the ground. It was at this time that the manager of the store called the cops.

Fincher added, “She was drunk or high – I’m not totally sure – but she wasn’t in her right mind, for sure.”

When officers arrived they found the woman a block away from the mattress store. It’s unclear if she was bullying another mascot at the time. She was cited and released.

Apparently drunken assault on the streets of Durango isn’t a crime that requires a trip to jail. At least not if the victim of the assault is rocking an inflatable mattress costume. Sounds like you’re free to do almost anything if that’s the case.