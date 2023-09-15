Drunk Stripper Asks To Be Tased During Hit-And-Run Arrest Because She Likes ‘It Kinky’

Videos by OutKick

Wild bodycam footage has been released showing the April arrest of a a self-described drunk stripper in Ohio for an alleged hit-and-run. During the arrest she flirts with the officer and even asks to be tased because she likes “it kinky.”

20-year-old Grace Spoonamore was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Brunswick, Ohio, on April 30, 2023. She allegedly hit a Chevy Cruze with the vehicle she was driving before leaving the scene of the accident.

The wild ride starts with the officer asking her to step out of the vehicle. She appears to be intoxicated and is asked by the officer if she’s been drinking. She initially denies that she has been.

As the officer is escorting Spoonamore to his patrol car she asks him to stop pulling her. He refuses to do so and she responds by flirting with the officer. She asks the officer if he wants to check her before saying, “touch me real quick.”

The officer somehow ignores the flirting and places her in the back of his car. Once in the backseat, he questions her further and that’s when she admits to having two doubles of Patrón to drink while at dinner.

While she’s being questioned Spoonamore calls the officer a “handsome man” before telling another officer that she had six drinks, three doubles of Patrón. At one point, after refusing to give the officer her address, she volunteers that she’s a stripper.

Things take a turn when she makes wild accusations about officers that work at the strip club. She starts kicking the inside of the vehicle, screams and spits at officers before being taken for processing.

It Wasn’t This Stripper’s Best Day, But Who Among Us Is At Our Best When We’re Drunk?

On the way to the, Spoonamore, still looking for a way to get on the officer’s good side, offers to piss in his face. Adding that she would only do so if he likes it.

Unfortunately for the officer, she couldn’t hold it. She ended up peeing in her pants while being transported. She revealed this to the officer as he took her inside for her mugshot.

Once inside the building, the officer started looking for a female officer to provide some assistance. While doing that, Spoonamore was attempting to take her now pee soaked pants off.

As she did so she left the blue box that the officer had asked her to stand in. He told her to get back in the box and she responded by saying, “You want to tase me? Do it. I like it. I like it kinky.”

After all of that and the repeated flirting with the officer, Spoonamore was reportedly taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Grace Spoonamore was eventually charged with suspicion of speeding, operating a vehicle under the influence, obstructing official business and simple assault on an officer.

She’s due in court for a pretrial hearing on September 18 with a criminal trial set to begin October 2.

Something tells me there’s a positive ending to this story on the way. I know an internet star when I see one. Let’s hope things work out for her in the end.