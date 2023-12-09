Drunk Nursing Student Does A Backbend During A DUI Arrest To Prove She’s Sober

Videos by OutKick

Let’s go ahead and add doing a “backbend” for officers to the long list of things that aren’t going to get anyone out of a DUI arrest. We already know flirting, even as an Instagram model, doesn’t work and neither does dropping “I’m Ozuna from the Braves.”

That doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy this allegedly drunk nursing student’s attempt to use the move to avoid the trip to jail. She was pulled over by police officers in Florida on October 17, 2021 for driving at a high rate of speed.

Officers detected the odor of alcohol after pulling her over and started a DUI investigation. They quickly learned that this wasn’t going to be your average DUI investigation.

Nursing student does a “backbend” during a DUI investigation prior to her arrest (Image Credit: AMatterOfCrime/YouTube)

When asked about her slurred speech, the woman blamed it on being upset from “everything she’s been through.” She told officers that she hadn’t had anything to drink and that she didn’t want to participate in any field sobriety tests.

So far she’s off to a red hot start as far as avoiding the trip to jail is concerned. The frustrated officer asks her again how much she’s had to drink.

“You wanted to play this game? So let’s play,” the officer says. “How much did you have to drink tonight?”

She quickly replies, “Nothing,” before trying to tell the officer how to do his job. Another inadvisable move on her part.

She says to the officer, “Do you wanna take care of people that are robbing people, shooting up houses up here, f*cking robbing people? Do you wanna take care of those people?”

The Nursing Student Makes A Strong Case To Not Arrest Her For DUI

The officer wanted no part of her recommendations. His focus was on drunk drivers at the moment, “No I’m taking care of people that are driving crazy right now.”

In spite of what has transpired up to this point the officer gives her another opportunity to perform some field sobriety tests.

The nursing student then offers to do handstands and backflips to prove that she wasn’t intoxicated. Still unwilling to do the field sobriety tests, she asks if the officer wants her to do a “backbend” before bending backwards and pulling off a move where she ended up back on her feet.

I’m not going to lie her argument after pulling off the move, which I’ve learned is actually a back walkover, that “If someone’s drunk can they do that?” is a solid one.

After all she had a cigarette in her hand while she did it. Sure it wasn’t lit, and had it been, it would have been even more impressive. But she pulled the move off without damaging the cigarette.

That’s an added level of difficulty that I would count in her favor. I don’t know if it would be enough for me to let her go, but I’d probably consider it.

That’s one of many reasons that I’m not a police officer. Props to these officers for staying focused and not falling for the move.

She was eventually arrested for DUI and refused a breathalyzer once arriving at the Key West DUI room. She reportedly had a prior DUI arrest and was sentenced to 12 months of probation.