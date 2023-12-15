Drunk Florida Man Sets His Shoe On Fire For Warmth Then Proceeds To Pass Out In Front Of An Office Building

Videos by OutKick

A man’s attempt to keep warm on a cool December night in Lady Lake, Florida backfired when he fell asleep, or should I say passed out. The man, according to police, had too much to drink and set his shoe on fire to stay warm.

Nothing out of the ordinary so far. Sometimes you light your shoe on fire to stay warm. It’s not ideal, but it does happen from time to time. Who wants to deal with the cold when you can pop off a shoe and start a fire to keep warm?

Florida man says he lit his shoe on fire to stay warm. (Image Credit: Lake County Sheriffs Office via FOX 35)

38-year-old Michael Dubberly doesn’t. Unfortunately for him, he ended up leaving his shoe fire unattended. That can’t happen, especially feet away from an office building, which is exactly where officers found him.

Dubberly’s shoe fire was blazing and he was passed out right next to it. He also had a few cans of alcoholic beverages nearby. The Lady Lake Police say that one of the beverages was empty, another was half-full – or half-empty, depending on how you look at it – and there was a third one that hadn’t been opened.

Say What You Want I Bet This Florida Man Was Able To Keep Warm

Officers were able to put out the burning shoe. The intoxicated man was arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication. He was also hit with a recreational fires charge for leaving his shoe fire unattended while there was still a flame and smoke.

Dubberly told officers that he started the shoe fire to keep warm while admitting to drinking one Mike’s Hard Lemonade tall boy. Police didn’t seem to be buying that part of the story.

They noted that he was “not steady on his feet” and was “hard to understand” when speaking with officers. They also mentioned that he had a strong odor of alcohol.

Overall, a tough night for this guy. All he wanted to do is take a little nap in front of an office building while keeping himself warm. Now he’s down a shoe and up a couple of charges.

These are the kinds of situations where the people involved need to be cut some slack. He didn’t hurt anybody.