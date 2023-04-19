Drunk Driver Struck NFL Prospect Michael Jefferson In Fatal Car Accident; WR Released From Hospital

Videos by OutKick

NFL wide receiver prospect Louisiana-Lafayette wideout Michael Jefferson was released from the hospital on Wednesday after undergoing several surgeries due to a car crash on Apr. 9.

One person died at the scene of the crash, and new reports have announced that the deceased man was impaired before colliding with Jefferson’s 2019 Chevy Impala.

Jefferson was driving on U.S. Route 43 in Mobile County, Ala. when a 55-year-old man ran his Dodge Charger into Jefferson. A third vehicle was also involved, which crashed into the two vehicles.

Michael Jefferson (Getty Images)

The 55-year-old man, Michael Dunn, was driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, the police report stated. Dunn was also not wearing a seatbelt before crashing; he died at the scene.

Jefferson’s agent announced news of the crash, adding that the wideout was taken to the hospital and required “multiple surgeries.”

Jefferson was expected to be a mid-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, but according to his health status as of Wednesday, the wideout is expected to be sidelined from action for the length of the 2023-24 season.

Jefferson recorded 51 catches for 810 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season for the Ragin’ Cajun. He attended the recent NFL combine. The 6-foot-4, 199-pound wideout ran a 4.56 40-yard dash and logged a 37-inch vertical jump.

“Michael would not have made it this far without him being a fighter and remains in good spirits under the circumstances,” Brad Sohn, Jefferson’s attorney, announced on Wednesday.

Louisiana-Lafayette WR draft prospect Michael Jefferson, who was hit by a drunken driver on Easter night, was released from the hospital today. He is expected to miss this season, but doctors believe he should be able to play in 2024.



A statement from his attorney, Brad Sohn. pic.twitter.com/fWyMD2XoBN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2023

He added, “He still has optimism that — even has he continues to undergo a grueling rehabilitation — he can have an outstanding NFL career. We believe that optimism is well-founded, and hope a team still will select this terrific young man and football player.”