Drug Dealer Calls The Police To Report That He Had $10 Stolen From Him While He Was Selling Marijuana

If you’re selling drugs, and you have money stolen from you while in the process of selling some of those drugs, it’s almost always a bad idea to call the cops to report the theft. That’s exactly what a drug dealer in Florida found out last week.

For whatever reason, 33-year-old Eric Thomas thought it was a good idea to call the police after he had $10 stolen from him during a drug deal. To make matters worse for himself, when officers arrived he approached them with 11 baggies of weed in his hand.

Mug shot of drug dealer who called police over stolen $10 (Image Credit: Pinellas County Jail)

He’s either unaware that selling drugs in Florida is illegal – that’s not it – or he was completely out of his mind at the time he made the call. In either case officers arrested him.

While performing a search on Thomas they found more drugs. In addition to the 11 baggies of marijuana he was holding in his hand, he also had two baggies of what turned out to be cocaine in his wallet.

Police say that when they first arrived, “‘he stated he was selling marijuana, and someone stole $10 from him while attempting to sell it.”

Thomas was hit with a couple of felonies. One for possession of marijuana with intent and the other for possession of cocaine. He was booked in the Pinellas County Jail where he’s still being held in lieu of a $7,000 bond.

Now if you were wondering if this was Thomas’ first time being arrested, it was not. It wasn’t the first time he’s been arrested for drug possession either. This wasn’t even the first time he’s done something that defies logic while in possession of drugs.

This Drug Dealer Makes It Look Extremely Difficult

According to The Smoking Gun, Thomas has been convicted of marijuana, cocaine, and battery counts. All in the past year.

They also say that he has a pending case where he has been accused of possessing seven Ziploc baggies of marijuana while on his way to visit the clerk of courts.

The baggies were reportedly found when Thomas took them out of is pockets and placed them into a plastic tray at a court security checkpoint. Not the smartest move when you’re dealing drugs.

This guy has to be one of the worst drug dealers of all-time. I don’t know how he’ll top these incredible blunders, but I have faith he’ll figure it out.