Gonzaga Star Drew Timme Drops F-Bomb On Live TV

Drew Timme used some coarse language after beating TCU.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs in epic fashion 84-81 to survive and advance to the Sweet 16.

After the game, Timme was being interviewed on the TBS broadcast and proudly proclaimed this year’s squad “could not be the team that f*cks this one up” when talking about the school’s Sweet 16 streak, which extends back to 2015.

He also didn’t even appear to notice he dropped an f-bomb on live TV.

Drew Timme after dark pic.twitter.com/QR9Du88B2B — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) March 20, 2023

Drew Timme was feeling himself.

This is March, folks. This is what it’s all about. Emotions and passion are running high. Drew Timme balled out against TCU.

He finished with 28 points and eight rebounds in the winning effort. Timme was hands down the most dominant player on the floor, and everyone watching knows it.

Drew Timme dropped an f-bomb on live TV after Gonzaga beat TCU. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The talented forward carried the Bulldogs to a win to make it eight straight years of Sweet 16 appearances.

If he let an f-bomb slip out along the way, so be it. You can’t censor or filter March Madness. You just have to ride with it.

Timme roasted TCU fans.

Drew Timme also had himself a day off the court after the game. He tore into TCU fans for comments made prior to the game.

“I thought TCU was a highly-educated school, and you know, didn’t sound so smart with their comments pregame,” the Gonzaga star told the press.

He was cooking the Horned Frogs on the scoreboard and in the postgame press conference.

Drew Timme saw some chatter online from TCU fans before the game and used that as some extra motivation.



"Throw lighter fluid on the fire if you wish. I thought TCU was a highly educated school and they didn't sound so smart with their comments."



PLEASE STAY TILL THE VERY END. pic.twitter.com/NGuGVGoPcy — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) March 20, 2023

Everything about Drew Timme Sunday represents everything we love about college basketball and the NCAA Tournament. He put up monster numbers, got a win, dropped an f-bomb and roasted TCU after the fact. Is Gonzaga tired of all this winning? We’ll find out Thursday night against UCLA.