Drew Timme Is Finally Leaving Gonzaga

Timme time is up at Gonzaga. Well, almost.

Drew Timme, Gonzaga’s senior forward, announced Tuesday that he’ll forego his final year of eligibility after the season.

Timme’s currently in his fourth year with the Bulldogs and because of the Covid year, he’d be eligible for an additional season if he wanted to stay in Spokane.

But that won’t be the case.

“I’ve done my four years,” Timme told The Athletic’s Seth Davis. “I’m a senior, and I’m moving on.”

Anyone who’s watched Timmie over what seems like the last decade, would assume the next phase of his career would include an old person’s home, but he’s surprisingly only 22-years-old. Instead, an NBA future likely awaits the young man who’s mastered the art of old-guy moves.

It feels like he’s college basketball’s version of Van Wilder, not that we’re complaining.

Drew Timme plans to leave Gonzaga after this season. (Photo by Robert Johnson/Getty Images)

Gonzaga And Drew Timme Are Currently Ranked 10th Overall

Timme’s the rare college star who sticks around for four seasons. Heck, he’s the rare college star who sticks around for more than two. And he’s made the most of his time with Zags. He’s a two-time All-American, Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer within the NCAA tournament and has been named a finalist for just about every individual award in the country.

The 6’10” Timme is currently averaging 21.2 points, 7.5 boards and 3.2 assists per contest.

He’s the college player every old, slow, white guy roots for because he’s straight out of central casting.

Fu manchu. Check.

Headband. Check.

Bankshots. Check.

Fundamentals. You guessed it, Check.

Think Tyler Hansbrough only so much cooler.

In Drew Timme’s four seasons with Gonzaga, the Bulldogs have been ranked within the top-5 every year. During the 2021 season Timmie and the Zags went 31-0 before losing the national championship to Baylor.

His final regular season game will be tomorrow night when Gonzaga hosts Chicago State. Enjoy Timme now, because he’s not sticking around.

