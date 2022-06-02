Gonzaga Star Drew Timme Returns To Program With Two Words: ‘I’m Back’

In case you were wondering if Gonzaga will be in national championship contention again, well, don’t. Coach Mark Few and the gang are getting back big man Drew Timme, who tested the NBA Draft waters.

But do not be alarmed, it was just a test.

“I’m back,” Timme tweeted ahead of the NBA’s earl-withdrawal deadline for the draft.

Timme is 6-foot-10 and one of college basketball’s premier big men. Last season as a junior, he averaged 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 58.6 percent from the floor. He can go inside or out. He plays with fire. His teams win.

I’m back — drew timme (@drewtimme2) June 2, 2022

It’s hard to know what NBA scouting types think of his game — or how it will translate to the next level. But for Gonzaga, it’s always Timme Time. They can’t get enough of the guy.

Perhaps for good reason. When Timme is on the court, Gonzaga usually wins. Not always, but usually.

Also, those wins aren’t always the result of Timme, of course. It’s a team sport. Former Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs was taken by the Orlando Magic in the lottery last year. Standout center/forward Chet Holmgren will be selected in the top three this year. So Timme has always been surrounded by talent.

But he is the one constant, the one big man who can fit and produce next to anyone, Gonzaga’s version of Mr. Reliable.

And now, he’s back. He said so himself.