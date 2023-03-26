Drew Timme Shares Emotional Message After Blowout Loss Ends College Career

Videos by OutKick

Drew Timme shared a very nice message after closing the door on his college career Saturday night.

Gonzaga got the brakes beat off them by UConn 82-54 in the Elite Eight, and it was the last time fans of the Bulldogs will see Timme in uniform. While he could actually return, the star college forward announced in February his time with the program would end at the end of the year.

Following the brutal loss, Timme spoke about how special Gonzaga will always be to him.

Drew Timme shares emotional message after college career ends. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Drew Timme says it’s not goodbye forever with Gonzaga.

“I’m just so thankful a program and a place took me for who I was. They didn’t ask me to be anybody but myself. Just so appreciative for the program and the people. The fans that watched me grow up and become the man I am today. I’m forever in debt for Gonzaga. Just the love I have for everyone who helped me and made this journey special and so fun. I just don’t think I can ever repay that,” a clearly emotional Timme told the media.

He further told the press, “I’ll do anything for Gonzaga. I always will. I mean, this isn’t goodbye. This is a see you later.”

Timme is ready for the next chapter.

Drew Timme’s time in college is over, and he left one hell of a legacy behind. He was a three-time All-American, two-time WCC Player of the Year and dominant player from pretty much the moment he stepped on campus. Timme was also a star on the runner-up team in 2021.

Now, it’s time for him to head to the NBA and make some money. All great parties eventually come to an end. The music turns off, the drinks are all gone and it’s time to head out.

It might sound cliche, but it’s true. That’s where Timme finds himself after Gonzaga was thoroughly dismantled Saturday night by the Huskies.

Drew Timme’s college career ends with blowout loss to UConn in the Elite Eight. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

When you think of Gonzaga basketball, you think of Drew Timme. Like he said, it’s not goodbye. It’s see you later. There’s no doubt he’ll be involved with the program in some fashion moving forward. You simply can’t separate the two at this point.