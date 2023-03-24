Gonzaga Completes Comeback Against UCLA; Julian Strawther Drills Game-Winner From The Logo

Videos by OutKick

A strong contender for best ending to a game this March Madness, Gonzaga’s narrow win, 79-76, over UCLA (3) Thursday night was a star-making finish, namely for Zags guard Julian Strawther.

UCLA had a lead over the Bulldogs until the nine-minute mark of the second half when Gonzaga (2) completed a nine-point run to gain their first lead of the period (61-59).

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

In the final minutes, the game’s ending kept switching momentum between Gonzaga’s strong lead and UCLA’s comeback efforts. The action was all over the place.

With 12 seconds left in the game, UCLA’s Amari Bailey hit a three to put the Bruins ahead, 76-75. Facing the one-point deficit, Gonzaga’s Hunter Sallis raced past halfcourt and flipped the ball to Julian Strawther.

From the logo, Strawther drilled a three to reclaim the lead, 78-76. OutKick founder Clay Travis summarized it as the best “shot of the tournament so far.”

WATCH:

Shot of the tournament so far. Insane. pic.twitter.com/IJewgoNY0P — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 24, 2023

At one point, UCLA led by 13 points.

The Zags were able to stay in the game because of star big man Drew Timme’s scoring frenzy. Timme enjoyed an outstanding individual performance even when the Zags trailed.

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Timme spun his way into the paint and pulled off a nasty euro to score a flashy layup past several Bruins.

WATCH:

I have ran out of adjectives to describe Drew Timme.



Just watch: pic.twitter.com/oOicPLDf6K — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) March 24, 2023

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

READ: GONZAGA STAR DREW TIMME DROPS F-BOMB ON LIVE TV

Timme scored 19 points in the first half and finished with 36 points (13 rebounds).

Despite any star outing, Timme put the spotlight on Strawther for his incredible shot.

“I am the No. 1 Julian Strawther fan on the planet, no one is a bigger fan of him than me, man.”

Gonzaga advances to the Elite Eight — their fourth trip in the last six years.

Drew Timme has 19 points at halftime. He has already passed these guys on the all-time NCAA Tournament scoring list:



🏀 Bill Walton

🏀 Patrick Ewing

🏀 Miles Simon

🏀 Reggie Williams

🏀 Jerry Lucas

🏀 Nick Collison

🏀 Danny Ferry

🏀 Grant Hill



Up next: Jerry West. — John Fisher (@JohnnyPhisher) March 24, 2023

🚨 THIS JUST IN: Doctors have released X-rays of Drew Timme and it turns out he has a bad case of DOGITIS 🤦🏾‍♂️ #MarchMadness #gozags pic.twitter.com/3tdBQkVvrm — Jaylen M. Holloway (Jay) (@jaytheTVguy) March 24, 2023