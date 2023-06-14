Drew Smith Becomes Second Mets Pitcher To Get Tossed For Sticky Substance

Videos by OutKick

Is it possible to cheat and stink at your sport? Apparently, the Mets are (allegedly) guilty of both.

Game officials ejected Mets pitcher Drew Smith from Tuesday’s Game 1 of their Subway Series against the New York Yankees because of suspicion of using a foreign sticky substance.

Mets relief pitcher Drew Smith has been ejected upon entering the game tonight after a substance check pic.twitter.com/cuHow7idea — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 14, 2023

Umpire Bill Miller throws out New York Mets pitcher Drew Smith #40 for a suspicious substance on his hands. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The league’s ruling on pitchers using foreign substances reads:

“Any pitcher who possesses or applies foreign substances will be subject to immediate ejection from the game and suspended automatically in accordance with the rules.”

Drew Smith Booted From Subway Series After Head-Scratching Scene

Smith was called up to the mound at the start of the seventh inning until umpire Bill Miller booted him from the game, without warning, for “excessive” stickiness. Smith is the second Mets pitcher to get ejected this season for the offense.

Officials booted Smith before throwing a pitch against the Yanks. Bill Miller stated that Drew Smith’s hand was the “stickiest” he had felt all year — a common objection from umps this season.

After the game, the 29-year-old relief pitcher said that an on-field official checked his hand and cleared him after the ejection.

Drew Smith says he had an MLB official check his hands in the tunnel after his ejection.



He says the official laughed and said there was "nothing there." pic.twitter.com/Vc1AfdCxA3 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 14, 2023

Fellow Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was mad about the ejection.

"I think we're all angry about this one. You feel his hand, you don't feel anything… he's been cleared by every other umpire, and now all of a sudden, he's getting thrown out."



Max Scherzer talks about Drew Smith's ejection and why pitchers need more grip: pic.twitter.com/XDBj7wHEoj — SNY (@SNYtv) June 14, 2023

Ejections based on sticky substances come with a 10-game ban. MLB has yet to announce its decision on Drew Smith.

READ: MAX SCHERZER SUSPENDED 10 GAMES, FINED FOR STICKY SUBSTANCE EJECTION

Officials tossed Max Scherzer from the Mets’ 5-3 win over the Dodgers on April 19. Scherzer contended that the “stickiness” on his hand came from sweat and rosin.

Unlike Smith, officials gave Scherzer a second look and a chance to wash his hands. Smith received an immediate boot.

The Yankees witnessed a similar scene in May when pitcher Domingo German, on the mound for NY on Tuesday, was ejected for “excessive” stickiness.