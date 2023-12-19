Drew Lock Caught Trolling Jalen Hurts After Eagles QB Skips Postgame Handshake: ‘Guess He’s Sick’

Videos by OutKick

If the Philadelphia Eagles were a disease, Drew Lock would be the cure. (Cobra fans … anyone?)

Lock had the game of his career Monday night against the Eagles, upsetting the NFC-best team, 20-17. The QB’s perfect throw to rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba elevated the Seahawks to a lead in the final minute, and the rest is history.

Jalen Hurts Sick of Eagles Loss; Drew Lock Trolls QB

After the game, Lock walked onto the field to meet with the Eagles and shake hands with the opposing quarterback, as is customary in the league.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts skipped the postgame formality, prompting Drew Lock to deliver an elite quip since he’s still practically a big kid playing QB himself.

Coming into Monday night’s game, Hurts’ status seemed uncertain based on an undisclosed illness he had been treating.

“Oh, I guess he’s sick,” Lock said, which was thankfully caught on camera.

(Reasonable excuse or petty move by Hurts? You let us know: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.)

WATCH:

Anybody else catch this? Drew lock is looking for ⁦@JalenHurts⁩ and Drew says “ I guess he’s sick”. #pmslive ⁦@PatMcAfeeShow⁩ pic.twitter.com/t854wA7rUW — Mr Nobody (@ripeplum31) December 19, 2023

Perhaps Hurts truly considered Lock’s health and skipped the postgame shake to avoid getting the Seahawks QB sick. After all, Seattle’s QB depth is skinny with Geno Smith battling a groin injury.

Although, Hurts clearly seemed bothered by the loss after the game. The L extended the Eagles’ losing streak to three. Seattle concurrently snapped a four-game losing slide.

Hurts’ illness did him no favors. He completed 17 of 31 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions.

Viewers watching the MNF game could tell Hurts was out of his element. The Eagles offense played out a conservative passing attack in the first half. Unable to pull away from the Seahawks, the sickly Eagles offense allowed Lock to face a 92-yard final drive, which ended in the go-ahead JSN touchdown.

Lumen Field, and audiences at home, collectively gasped as Smith-Njigba seized the dart thrown by Lock to put Seattle ahead and upset the Eagles.

DK Metcalf also splashed on the scene, catching a pivotal third-down deep pass to keep the final drive alive. Lock was on his game, throwing for 208 yards and a touchdown. Drew threw 112 of his 208 yards in the fourth quarter.

Drew Lock heard the haters; he just didn’t write back.