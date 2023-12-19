Jalen Hurts Publicly Flames The Eagles After Third Straight Loss: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Jalen Hurts was clearly not happy after losing to the Seahawks.

The Eagles fell to the Seahawks 20-17 Monday night, and it’s the third straight loss for Hurts and the franchise. The team is now sitting at 10-4, and while the playoffs are locked up, it seems like the team has taken a step backwards.

That was on display Monday night as Hurts threw for only 143 yards and two interceptions while allegedly playing while under the weather.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have lost three straight games. The team now sits at 10-4. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts questions commitment of the Eagles.

Following the loss, Hurts made it clear the team has an issue with execution and commitment.

“We’ve been talking about execution all year. Been on the same page. Everyone been on the same page. We didn’t execute. I don’t think we’re committed enough. Just got to turn it around,” Hurts said after the game.

When pressed on what he meant when he said the team’s commitment was an issue, he got a bit testy while noting he didn’t have a dictionary on him, and he didn’t “know how else to say” it.

You can watch his full comments below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts mentions he doesn't think the team is 'committed enough' right now.



When asked what he means: "Commitment. I don't have a dictionary on me now."



An eye-popping answer…pic.twitter.com/iscJpkukcm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2023

This is a bit of a bizarre decision from Hurts. His comments about commitment are currently all over X. He certainly gave sports media something to talk about this week.

If a player is going to publicly question how committed his teammates are, then he should 100% go into further detail. An athlete can’t make that claim, and then not provide more context and explanation.

If I’m going to accuse a co-worker of not being committed, you better damn sure believe I’m bringing receipts. Of course, it’s also best to keep issues like this behind closed doors.

Instead, Hurts publicly flamed the team’s commitment, and then got snippy about it when pressed for further details. The entire situation is a tough look for the team.

The Eagles now have three games left, Jalen Hurts may or may not be 100% and Philly fans are desperately hoping to snap a three game skid. Next up is the Giants. If the Eagles drop that game, then the criticism might hit a deafening level.