Drew Lock Haters Left In Awe As Seahawks Backup Delivers Win Over Eagles, Brings The Emotion In Postgame Speech

Videos by OutKick

Doubt Drew Lock? Never …

Week 15 treated Monday Night Football audiences to a primetime thriller as the ’23 NFL season (sadly) nears its end. And to the shock of many, a Drew Lock-led Seattle Seahawks team grounded the Philadelphia Eagles in a 20-17 win. Riding a four-game losing streak, the odds appeared stacked against Seattle, and the tension at Lumen Field was high from the jump.

Seattle refused to update the media on starting quarterback Geno Smith’s health, keeping the cameras on Lock as the assumed starter, and Sean Mannion as the Seahawks’ QB3.

The Seahawks eventually ruled Geno Smith out with a groin injury.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates big win. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Drew Lock crushes Philly faithful. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Drew Lock Plays Hero In Geno Smith’s Absence

Lock got the job and saved his best stuff for the final minutes of the game.

The backup played a horrendous game through three quarters, throwing for 96 yards and giving the Anti-Lock viewers some meat to chew on.

In the fourth quarter, Drew Lock threw for 112 yards, flipping the script on what was bound to end as a terrible performance. Lock benefitted early on from strong running by Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker while the Seahawks defense kept an evidently sick Jalen Hurts at bay.

Seattle faced a 17-13 deficit with one more drive and less than 90 seconds.

On the final 10-play, 92-yard Seahawks drive, DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Lock all delivered highlight moments.

DK METCALF IS AMAZING pic.twitter.com/GZLmpgHsHF — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SeattleONTap) December 19, 2023

With 32 seconds on the clock and 29 yards left, Drew threw a rocket to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Seahawks’ first-rounder stretched beyond his tether in order to catch the ball amid rainy conditions, securing the touchdown.

Lumen Field went wild, as did Lock.

WATCH:

Lock completed 22 of 33 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown.

Drew Lock, QB1 Mindset

After the game, Drew Lock — in apparent emotion — gave all the credit to his team, which was a pleasant update on the QB’s maturity since the Denver days.

This moment between Drew Lock and Geno Smith after the game-winning TD was so great.



True teammates. Love this.pic.twitter.com/aqUhFz2IIf https://t.co/rB92AnMDsa — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2023

As for Philadelphia, the Eagles were playing with an ailing Jalen Hurts. The Eagles QB also faced an uncertain status coming into Monday’s game. Hurts dealt with a mysterious illness — one that probably could have sidelined him in 2020 or 2021 (not an official diagnosis).

Hurts appeared off his game, and the Eagles knew that early on, limiting Hurts to short passes and using a heavy run game throughout. He completed 17 of 31 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions. The two turnovers went to Seahawks safety Julian Love, who caught the game-sealing INT, which some viewers contested after Love appeared to only tap one toe before hitting the sideline.

Drew Lock may not see the field again this season but he made believers out of many on Monday night.

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

JULIAN LOVE TOE TAP INT FOR THE WIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VMJfHEV8Sl — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2023