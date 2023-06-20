Drew Brees Named Washington Mardi Gras King For 2024

Videos by OutKick

Drew Brees hasn’t put on a Saints helmet in a few years but he’s still the King of New Orleans, or at the least King of a Mardi Gras ball.

Senator John Neely Kennedy is the chairman of the 75th Washington Mardi Gras. He announced that the King of the 2024 Ball will be the former Saints signal caller.

“Washington Mardi Gras has always been a celebration of Louisiana’s unmatched spirit and strength. Louisiana is the most interesting state in America and should never be reluctant to remind the world of our value and our values,” Kennedy said, per L’Observateur.

“I can’t think of a better ambassador for that message than Drew Brees. He and Camille have already made our state proud and will make the 75th Washington Mardi Gras festival particularly joyous.”

So, does that mean that Mrs. Brees is the defacto Queen of the 2024 Ball? No, it does not, unfortunately.

Instead, the Queen for the occasion is Camille Morrison, a sophomore at TCU.

Earlier this year, Brees served as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater, the Purdue Boilermakers, in the Citrus Bowl against LSU. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brees Sounds Pumped For Mardi Gras

The Washington Mardi Gras is put on by the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians. Meanwhile, the ball itself is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2024, and will be held at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

“This is one of the greatest celebrations for the state of Louisiana each year,” Brees said. “It’s an opportunity for us to showcase the great culture and tradition we share as a state with our nation’s leaders in our nation’s capital.

“It’s an absolute honor to be chosen as the King for the 75th anniversary of Washington Mardi Gras. This year will be one to remember!”

The Washington Mardi Gras is a tradition that goes back decades. It started in the 1940s as a way for congressional delegates from Louisiana to get a taste of home while in Washington.

