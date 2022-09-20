Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has been suspended for the entire 2022-23 season and fined $10 million for racist and misogynist remarks. The NBA’s investigation found that Sarver used the N-word at least five times “recounting the statements of others.” And now add Draymond Green to those who want to see a much stricter punishment handed out.

Green certainly isn’t the only one to push back against the Sarver punishment. LeBron James has voiced his frustrations about the league’s disciplinary action as well. Unlike James tweeting “our league definitely got this wrong,” Green actually offered up what he’d like to see done.

The Warriors’ forward thinks NBA owners as a collective should vote on whether or not Sarver should still be allowed to be the owner of the Suns.

“To think that someone like Robert Sarver that’s acting in that manner can continue to represent us? That’s bullsh-t,” Green said on his podcast. “You can’t continue to represent way more people than yourself with those views, with speaking to people the way he did, with treating African Americans and women the way he has, that’s not okay.”

“I’m asking that there be a vote. If that’s the only way, then let’s see what those numbers are. Let’s see what they are,” Green continued.

The NBA’s rules require a vote of three-quarters of the board of governors to remove an owner.

Sarver also was involved in “instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees,” including “sex-related comments” and inappropriate comments on employees’ appearances, according to the league’s findings.

The last time a situation like this presented itself among NBA owners came in 2014 when Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was banned from the NBA for life after private recordings of him making racist comments were made public.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver banned Sterling and a vote was never taken among NBA owners to terminate him as team owner.