Draymond Green Tries To Kick Herb Jones As He Continues His Pattern Of Acting Like A Child

Videos by OutKick

The Golden State Warriors took on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Draymond Green was in the lineup for the Warriors, and as we all know now, anytime he’s on the floor he’s bound to do something stupid.

Well, he delivered in New Orleans.

With just under four minutes left in the first half, Green fouled Brandon Ingram on his way to the basket. After the whistle, Green walked in Ingram’s path and the two exchanged shoves. Both were handed technical fouls and, of course, Green reacted to the tech like a toddler being told there is no dessert.

Draymond and Ingram had to be separated after hard foul 😳 pic.twitter.com/LXpaj8hQSL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 29, 2023

Then, less than 20 seconds later, Green barrelled his way into Herb Jones for a layup and was called for an offensive foul. The two got tangled up as they both fell to the floor, and on his way up, Green tried to kick Jones in the head.

READ: DRAYMOND GREEN WALKS OFF THE COURT AFTER NOT GETTING A PASS, IS THE MOST CHILDISH PLAYER IN THE NBA

Even more pushing and shoving 😳 pic.twitter.com/CujAfZU30J — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2023

Somehow, someway, Green wasn’t given his second technical foul and ejected from the game.

It’s no secret that Green receives special treatment from officials around the league – that’s what happens when you have four rings – and him trying to kick an opponent on the ground and getting away with it is just the latest example of that.

Karma quickly caught up with Green as he looked even more childish after things settled down after the play. He got up in Jones’ face ahead of the inbounds play and began clapping only to be taken out of the game by the Warriors.

Draymond Green tentou provocar Herb Jones… até este o avisar que estava a ser substituído 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oIoDzKwLxB — B24 Dunk (@B24Dunk) March 29, 2023

The Warriors came back to defeat the Pelicans on Tuesday night 120-109 after outscoring New Orleans by 15 in the fourth quarter.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris