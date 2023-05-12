Draymond Green Is Mad About People Talking About Anthony Davis Leaving Game 5

Videos by OutKick

Draymond Green was not happy about the way people made fun of Anthony Davis for leaving Game 5 in a wheelchair after barely getting hit with an errant elbow.

The incident in question happened when Davis took a tiny, completely unintentional elbow to the noggin from Golden State’s Kevon Looney.

Anthony Davis took an elbow to the face by Kevon Looney and headed to the Lakers bench 😮pic.twitter.com/DCSyQQmflb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2023

However, that led to Davis being wheelchaired into the Lakers locker room and out of the game.

His reaction to the incident was widely criticized, including by the likes of some guys who played in the NBA when it wasn’t softer than meringue.

Shaq and Charles Barkley couldn’t even get through the segment without laughing hysterically.

Inside the NBA crew while talking about Lakers-Warriors & Anthony Davis:



Ernie Johnson: "What are you laughing about?"



Shaq: "I'm laughing at Chuck."



Charles Barkley: "Shaq is over there crumbling up paper… We need to go to that next game quickly."pic.twitter.com/yNIOm5DaO3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2023

Golden State Warrior Draymond Green didn’t find it funny. At all.

He slammed those who made fun of Davis on his podcast.

“I saw a lot of people laughing and talking,” Green said, per Mediaite. “But it’s a hit to the head. And one small hit to the head can change everything in your life, so I don’t really understand the joke. I don’t understand it at all.”

If there’s anyone who knows about the dangers posed by hits to the head, it’s the guy who punched his teammate in the head last year.

Green Contends That Seemingly Minor Incidents Can Have Major Consequences

But he’s right, seemingly innocuous incidents can be serious. He used an injury once suffered by Brazilian soccer star Neymar as an example.

“We saw in — not this past World Cup but the World Cup before — Neymar have an injury to his back that almost paralyzed him, that was a couple centimeters away from paralyzing him,” Green said. “So I don’t quite understand the laughing, why it’s so funny that a guy gets hit in the head. The smallest hit to the wrong part of the head can change your life.”

Right or wrong, for a lot of fans, NBA players have lost the benefit of the doubt when it comes to injuries. The things that have sidelined some NBA players wouldn’t even be noticed by someone playing in the NFL or NHL. That frustrates fans who pay to see these watch these dudes play, while they’re unwilling to play through occasional bumps.

So to see a guy take such a light hit — in the playoffs no less — then get wheeled off like Paul Pierce after crapping his pants is wild.

At least Paul came back that game.

This is a problem, but it’s one only the players can fix by toughening up a few notches.

According to ESPN report, Davis is listed as “probable” and expected to be in the Lakers lineup for Game 6.

