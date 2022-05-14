Draymond Green Fires Back At ESPN Analyst Kendrick Perkins

The Golden State Warriors have performed well so far in the NBA playoffs, sending Denver home 4-1 in the opening series and then handling Memphis 4-2. Despite this run of success, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has leveled plenty of criticism at Warriors forward and NBA loudmouth Draymond Green.

But after the Warriors finished off the Grizzlies on Friday night, it was Green’s turn to criticize.

“These are people who get employed on TV to talk about our game… You make that pass, I would like to see it. I played against that guy by the way, I’m talking about Kendrick Perkins for those of ya’ll who don’t know,” Green said Friday night after the game, per Sporting News.

But that’s not all Green had to say. He also referred to Perkins as “a big ogre on TV.” Take a listen:

Once Perkins got wind of that post-game comment, he fired off a comment of his own on Twitter:

Carry the hell on…. pic.twitter.com/XB5qv8YIJU — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 14, 2022

Honestly, it’s refreshing to hear this guy respond to Draymond’s name-calling by bragging about his long and happy marriage. That’s the kind of sports/sports talk rivalry we can support.

But between Green and Perkins, Brian Cashman and Jim Crane, and all the nonsense going on off the track in NASCAR, we fans now find ourselves solidly in cat fight season, a season that applies to all professional sports leagues across the country.