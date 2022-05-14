NASCAR Drama Heats Up — Off The Track

Apparently, the guys at NASCAR have all decided to energize the mid-season lulls by establishing and exacerbating some driver rivalries. The Darlington Cup Series was a bit of a snore, and if you can’t bring the drama on the track, then you gotta find it somewhere else.

In the last week, we’ve heard some smack talk from the Bubba Wallace crew and from William Byron, a newbie with Hendrick Motorsports, per Essentially Sports.

Let’s start with Wallace, because, well, this is OutKick, and Wallace drives clicks. So let’s do this, though what we have to relate doesn’t actually have to do with Wallace himself. However, his spotter, Freddie Kraft is none too happy about the latest antics from Kyle Busch.

What did Kyle do this time? Well, like too many people out there, he parked his vehicle where it didn’t belong and walked away. Devil may care. Take a look:

“Kyle has walked away to the garage area.”

Well, Kraft did not take kindly to that kind of sportsmanship. On the Door Bumper Clear podcast earlier this week, Kraft said, “Kyle Busch has the ability to be a complete a*****e at times. And sometimes his attitude is very calculated.”

We’re fairly certain Kraft isn’t the only one thinking that. Nor was he the only one running his mouth about an opponent this week. Byron and rival Joey Logano have been trading jabs about one another for a while now. Logano says he wants to move on from the feud, per Essentially Sports, but youngster Byron isn’t there yet.

After Logano won Darlington, Fox Sports gave Byron a microphone to share his thoughts, so like the wedding singer, he was going to make us listen to every damn word about Logano he had to say:

"[Joey Logano]'s just a moron … He didn't even make it a contest."- William Byron pic.twitter.com/88WPpLBdTW — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 8, 2022

“He’s a moron” who “didn’t even make it a contest.”

Them’s fightin’ words, especially against the guy who won the contest he supposedly “didn’t make.”

Between Logano and Byron going tit for tat on the track and Busch walking off of it and leaving someone else to clean up his mess, we’ve got a lot of driver drama brewing in NASCAR. Thank goodness because the car drama has left us disappointed lately.