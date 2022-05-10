Draymond Green Establishes Fund To Honor Adreian Payne

The untimely death of former Michigan State and NBA player Adreian Payne has prompted Draymond Green, his former Spartan teammate, to establish a fund honoring his name.

Payne, 31, was shot and killed early Monday morning in Orlando, Florida.

Following Golden State’s Monday night playoff win over Memphis, an understandably emotional Green announced that he and his wife, Hazel, were contributing six figures to a fund in Payne’s name.

“Hazel and I are going to donate $100,000 to a fund in Adreian’s name,” said Green post game. “I call on my Spartan family. Coach (Tom) Izzo, Magic (Johnson), Jaren Jackson, Miles Bridges, Matt Ishbia…all of my Spartan family to come in and do something in honor of Adreian.”

Draymond Green: “My emotions are kind of all over the place… But what I will say is Hazel, and I are going to donate $100,000 to a fund in Adreian’s name. I call on all of my Spartan family to come in, and let’s do something in honor of Adreian.” 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eLGr1Fg8Ag — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 10, 2022

Green wasn’t yet sure of how exactly he and his fellow MSU alums should honor Payne, he just knows it needs to be done.

“Whether that’s naming something on the campus after him…If that is some scholarships for some kids from Dayton (Payne’s hometown)…whatever that is, I call on my Spartan family to band together and do something in Adreian’s name,” added Green.

After grabbing 11 rebounds to go along with his two points and five assists in the Warriors’ Game Four win, Green planned to reflect on the life of his good friend. “I’m going to go home and talk about Adreian,” Green told reporters.

He then mentioned that he would discuss Golden State’s win at a more appropriate time. “I just don’t have it in me tonight,” said Green, fighting back tears.

Payne and Green spent two seasons together at Michigan State.

