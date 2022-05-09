Former NBA Player Adreian Payne Fatally Shot In Orlando; Suspect In Custody

Former Michigan State and Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Adreian Payne, 31, was shot and killed in Orlando, Florida, early Monday morning, according to local authorities.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding the investigation.

“The shooter, later identified as Lawrence Dority… stayed at the scene and was transported to OSCO headquarters where he was interviewed by homicide detectives. Dority has been arrested on a warrant for First Degree Murder and transported to the Orange County Jail.”

Dority is currently being held with no bond.

Payne, 31, last played in the NBA with the Orlando Magic in 2018.

“Deputies had originally said that a man in his 30s had been shot and killed, but did not identify him at first. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead,” Fox 35 reported. “On Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office confirmed that Payne was the victim.”

The @OrlandoMagic are saddened to learn of the tragic death of Adreian Payne.



Adreian was a two-way player that appeared in five games with Orlando during the 2017-18 season, and also spent time with the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League.



(1/2) — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) May 9, 2022

Payne played all four seasons with the Spartans before being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 15 overall pick in 2014. He had an up-and-down NBA career but was always considered a hard-worker and great teammate.

The Hawks traded him to the Timberwolves in February 2015 for a draft pick that later became guard/forward Kevin Huerter (2018).

Payne later signed a two-way contract with the Magic, but didn’t last the 2017-18 season. He had a great run in Greece, and also spent some time in the NBA G League.

He carried NBA career averages of 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 107 games overall from 2014-18.

Hate the news i received this morning…. Rest Easy to my brother/Teammate @Adreian_Payne — Jared Sullinger Sr. (@Jared_Sully0) May 9, 2022

