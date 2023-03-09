Draymond Green Calls Out ‘Idiot’ Dillon Brooks, Claims Teammates Don’t Like Him In Wild Rant

Videos by OutKick

Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks do not like one another. Both players constantly run their mouths on the floor, ooze confidence even when it’s not warranted, and have a history with one another.

Green has now added a new chapter to the hate-filled story by going on a lengthy rant calling Brooks an idiot while questioning if anyone in Memphis actually likes the 27-year-old.

Brooks was recently on record saying “I don’t like Draymond at all” and “Draymond talks a lot, gets away with a lot too.”

Given that Green actually works in the NBA media world and pays attention to what’s being said around the league maybe more than any other player, he took note of Brooks’ comments and responded with a vengeance on his podcast.

Green began his rant in pretty standard fashion with some generic jabs, but once he got done patting himself on the back about all that he’s accomplished on the floor, that’s when he took his most vicious swing at Brooks.

“If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies (are) not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here,” Green said.

“I’m trying to figure out why they like you in Memphis. Or do they like you in Memphis? That’s a better question. I’m not sure your teammates like you,” Green said.

READ: DRAYMOND GREEN WANTS TO GET RID OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH, SPEWS NONSENSE ABOUT BLACK HISTORY BEING ERASED FROM SCHOOLS

“But I can tell you why they like me over here. When you contribute in the way that I contributed to four championships, they tend to like you!

“So, next time you speak up on me, you should do some fact-checking. Next time you speak up on me, you should do some soul-searching. Next time you speak up on me, I hope you’re in a better situation than you’re in now where the guys you’re playing with actually enjoy playing with you because they actually think you’re contributing to winning because it ain’t happening right now champ.”

Draymond Green did not hold back during his rant calling out Dillon Brooks. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Draymond Green’s Shot At Dillon Brooks A Direct Hit

Players, especially Green and Brooks, talk trash on a daily basis, but Green insinuating that nobody in Memphis hits a different chord.

Brooks was booed by Grizzlies fans during their home game against the Chicago Bulls on February 7. He went just 2-for-12 from the floor in what turned out to be a win against Chicago, but his leash with Memphis fans is on the (very) short side given his ability to shoot the rock a bit more than fans expect him to.

While Green can be incredibly annoying in his own right, is a guy that punched a teammate in the face not long ago, and recently walked off the floor after not receiving a pass, his shot at Brooks was certainly a direct one.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris