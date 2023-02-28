Videos by OutKick

NFL execs reportedly believe the best QB prospects aren’t even draft eligible: Drake Maye and Caleb Williams.

The 2023 draft class has some solid QB options, most notably Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. Past that there’s also Will Levis, Anthony Richardson and Hendon Hooker.

All five of those QBs are generating plenty of buzz. However, a lot of the hype is apparently being saved for 2024.

“The two guys next year would be the top two guys in this year’s class,” an unnamed NFL executive told Albert Breer.

NFL execs believe Drake Maye and Caleb Williams are better than the 2023 NFL draft class. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

“There are a lot of teams that feel like the two best prospects in college football this past year will still be in college football in 2023, and that’s Caleb Williams from USC and Drake Maye from North Carolina,” Breer also explained during an interview with Rich Eisen.

Maye and Williams being such highly-touted prospects has teams wondering whether or not they should “go all in” in this class or wait for next year. Specifically, the Bears could keep Justin Fields, trade the first overall pick and then hit the reset button in 2024 with Maye and Williams on the board.

Drake Maye and Caleb Williams are drawing serious NFL interest.

It’s not hard to understand why NFL scouts, execs and coaches might be salivating over the idea of getting Maye or the 2023 Heisman winner.

Both men are studs. Below are their stats from this past season:

Drake Maye: 45 total touchdowns, 5,019 yards of offense.

Caleb Williams: 52 total touchdowns, 4,919 total yards of offense.

Those are big boy numbers. Those are the kind of numbers that NFL GMs will consider mortgaging their futures over. Both are incredible athletes and both have outstanding arms, especially Maye. If you haven’t seen the UNC QB play, just take a glance at his highlights. The young man is a freak.

Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud will likely be the first QBs off the board in 2023. After that, the cards could be shuffled and dealt in a variety of different ways.

However, with Maye and Williams sitting on the horizon waiting for 2024, it sounds like some teams might consider passing entirely this time around.

Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are viewed as the best QB prospects in the country. Neither is draft eligible. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

It should be fascinating to see how Drake Maye and Caleb Williams impact the calculus of teams ahead of the 2023 draft. It seems like it’s definitely a factor of multiple franchises.