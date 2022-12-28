Drake Can’t Take A Joke, Shades The Clippers For Not Name-Dropping Him In IG Post

Nobody loves Canadian rapper Drake quite like Drake.

A four-time Grammy winner and NBA fanatic, Drake’s got front-row access to any game of his choosing.

On Tuesday, the Champagne Papi appeared at the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors (his favorite team) game at Scotiabank Arena and received a shady shout-out from the visiting team that made Drake repeat with a diss at the Clippers.

LA’s Instagram account featured a shot of Drake linking up with Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell.

The Clips account, collaborating with the NBA’s page, posted the video with a cheeky caption aimed at Drake.

“Kawhi and Norm with a fan,” the post read, which made the rapper get in his feels, prompting a dig at the franchise in the comments.

Drake didn’t backdown to the Clippers social media team. 😂 pic.twitter.com/91wWog0L7h — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 28, 2022

“Win a ring,” Drake commented, poking fun at the LA little-brother team for holding a goose egg in championships compared to the Los Angeles Lakers’ 16 titles.

Though Drake’s diss is frequently heard around the Southland in the grand Lakers vs. Clippers debate, the fragile ego was on pure display after taking offense to the post.

And as a Raptors fan, why act surprised when the opponent’s social media is taking a lighthearted shot at you, especially after going gaga over the opposing team?

“Take a joke,” one responder said under Drake’s response.

The Clippers sent Drake home simping after they defeated the Raptors, 124-113.

Last name: Ever. First name: Softest.