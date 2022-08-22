Dr. Fauci To Resign As President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor

Dr. Anthony Fauci is resigning from numerous positions including Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and his most-recognized role as Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden.

Fauci announced Monday he’ll resign from all three positions in December.

Good riddance.

BREAKING: Dr. Fauci is stepping down from his position as NIAID Director and medical advisor to Joe Biden in December. pic.twitter.com/WVRxhytmuC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 22, 2022

Fauci has spent close to four decades as the NIAID’s Director. Since 2020, he’s been recognized more as Fraud than Fauci. That’s when he began to regularly induce COVID-based fear into the country, preaching about wearing (useless) masks seemingly around the clock, avoiding public settings and family gatherings and even canceling Christmas.

ALSO A BIG BOOSTER BELIEVER

Additionally, Fauci’s been a prominent supporter of COVID-19 booster shots – more, more, more! – going as far as to suggest that people aren’t fully vaccinated unless they’ve been jabbed with boosters.

In a statement released by the National Institute of Health, Fauci said in part: “While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring. After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field. I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats.”

It’s safe to say that most would prefer he go quietly into retirement, social distancing at home (in a mask), while allowing someone else (anyone else) to mentor the next generation of scientific leaders.

OutKick founder Clay Travis agrees, reacting to Fauci’s pending resignation by tweeting in part: “…Fauci should face criminal charges for lying to congress about gain of function research and covid.”

Dr. Fauci is the most destructive bureaucrat in United States history. His “leadership” on covid will — in the decades ahead — come to be seen as one of the greatest and most destructive failures in our nation’s history. He belongs in prison. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 22, 2022

It may not come until late December, but Americans will finally be receiving the boost we all needed.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF