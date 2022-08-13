Dr. David Chao: Tatis Steroid Use Has Nothing To Do With His Scaphoid Fracture Or Ringworm

Just as Fernando Tatis, Jr. was close to returning to the San Diego Padres lineup, he has been suspended for 80 games. The named substance was Clostebol which is an anabolic steroid.

Tatis suffered a scaphoid fracture in his left wrist and required surgery and has yet to play this season. Anabolic steroids do not help a bone heal and can inhibit healing and cause side effects of osteoporosis.

SAN DIEGO, CA – APRIL 5: A trainer and manager Jayce Tingler (R) walk Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres off the field during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park on April 5, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

While apologizing, Tatis issued a statement accepting the suspension and pointed to his ringworm treatment.

According to sports medicine physician Dr. Jerry Hizon of Sports Injury Central who has severed as a PED testing liaison for pro sports teams, said, “steroids are an excepted part of treatment of ringworm but the steroids used there are anti-inflammatory in nature, not anabolic.”

While it is not impossible, that the Clostebol was from a tainted medication, it is not a part of recognized ringworm treatment. Anabolic steroids help build muscle and have been implicated in the Bonds, McGwire, Sosa and other scandals.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 08: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres reacts after striking out during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Three of the National League Division Series at Globe Life Field on October 08, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Padres just traded for Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury and Josh Hader and were loaded for a big postseason with the return of Tatis. Now they will have to do it without their young star.