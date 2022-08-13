Dr. David Chao: Fernando Tatis Jr. Should Make Senior Decision, Get Shoulder Surgery

It is time for the young Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. to mature and make better decision to put his team and baseball career first. He needs to have left shoulder labral repair surgery now.

Tatis is a generational talent who has made a series of mistakes to the point that his San Diego teammates are openly questioning him.

All Star pitcher Joe Musgrove said: “He’s a young kid. He’s going to learn his lessons or whatnot. But ultimately, I think you got to start showing a little bit of remorse and you got to start showing us that you’re committed to it and you want to be here.”

The Padres GM even questioned the team’s trust in Tatis.

Speaking just now about Fernando Tatis Jr., A.J. Preller said:

"I think what we need to get to is a point in time where we trust. … Over the course of the last six or seven months I think that's been something that we haven't really been able to have." — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) August 13, 2022

The best thing Tatis can do is show action. During his eight-month hiatus, he should get shoulder surgery. The 80-game suspension has him out for the rest of this season and the early part of next season. This hopefully will be the longest stretch of time away from baseball that he will ever have. The recovery timeline for the procedure is about six months and the regular offseason cycle is just short of that making this the ideal time.

Tatis’ left shoulder dislocated five times in 2021 while missing 30 games and costing him the NL MVP award. Once a shoulder comes out of its socket, it happens more easily each time. Previously, he has refused the advised surgery, which is his right. But here is an opportunity to show he has changed his attitude.

Fernando Tatis Jr.: One Problem After Another

This is a chance for Tatis to reverse the trend of questionable decisions. In the last 365 days, he had to be separated in the dugout from team leader Manny Machado. Tatis then injured his wrist in a motorcycle accident and had a delay in treatment/diagnosis of the fracture. Tatis also played soccer while still injured and was caught by fans swinging a bat before he should.

And now to top it off, Tatis tested positive for anabolic steroids and then gave a flimsy excuse for violating the PED policy.

It has been a rocky year for the superstar with the “lifetime guaranteed” contract. The best thing that Tatis can do now is to have the left shoulder surgery. Medically it makes sense and it might go a long way to regaining the trust of his team, his teammates and the fans.