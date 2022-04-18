Fernando Tatis Jr On DL From Motorcycle Accident, Now Playing Soccer

Fernando Tatis, Jr is a great athlete, but perhaps soccer is not his sport.

Even on the disabled list, Fernando Tatis Jr. found a way to give us an error



pic.twitter.com/pTjoO1ForS — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) April 18, 2022

Neither is motorcross, as he is currently out with a wrist (scaphoid) surgery as a result of an offseason motorcycle accident.

Boys will be boys, but Tatis has to act more like a grownup if he wants to reach his potential. He is my son’s favorite player, and I want nothing but the best for him and the hometown Padres. To be the best, he needs to stop the risky non-baseball activities and take care of his body. He does get credit for so far staying out of off-field legal issues.

If he engages in this kind of soccer fun, he should at least wear protection for his wrist. I get a cast is itchy and uncomfortable, but why not don a custom hard-shell removable thumb/wrist spica splint? At least Tatis is aware enough to protect his left scaphoid as he goes to the ground.

This offseason, Tatis went against medical advice and elected not to have surgery for a labral tear. Last season alone, he had five different left shoulder dislocations that happened five different ways on the field. He missed 25 games from this and likely would have been the MVP if he didn’t miss that time. Unfortunately when he returns from the scaphoid fracture, the shoulder will still be an issue.

What makes Tatis great is also what might be getting him into trouble. He plays with unbridled passion and looks like he’s in the “matrix” with how he contorts his body. Playing in “high gear” with abandon is part of his greatness on the field. Off the field, this seems to be getting him into trouble.

We all were young and felt indestructible at one point in life. Plus, he has earned a lifetime guaranteed contract for $330 million, which probably makes it more difficult to moderate his behavior, especially when living life and playing this way is what got him to his success.

Tatis needs to concentrate on baseball and take care of himself in order to reach his full potential. I hope that happens for him and his team.