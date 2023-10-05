Down Syndrome Group In Baton Rouge Trolls Alabama With Incredible Billboard

Videos by OutKick

It just means more in the SEC — specifically when it comes to LSU and Alabama.

Thanks to the internet, one reader discovered perhaps the greatest single billboard in the history of billboards. Don’t know when they actually first started popping up on interstates around the country, but I’m sure it’s been a while.

Back to this specific one in Baton Rouge, though. It comes courtesy of the group DSAG – Baton Rouge — otherwise known as the Down syndrome Awareness Group of Baton Rouge.

For those who don’t know, October is Down syndrome awareness month. A good month, a good cause, and one we can all get behind. Anyway, the Baton Rouge sector of the group unleashed their special billboards for the month, and it’s a masterclass in SEC trolling on rival Alabama:

Down Syndrome Awareness month at the center of … Alabama-LSU rivalry?

Whoa Nellie! That’s a whopper of a billboard, buddy. 10/10. A+. Again, it just means more in SEC Country.

Some may look at that and find it offensive, but I think it’s exactly what the DSAG is going for. The group was founded in 1983, according to the website, and works towards not only improving “the lives of their children but to also create a life of inclusion for them.”

It even says on the bottom of that billboard that they went to change the narrative about Down syndrome. It’s sort of the whole point of October, AKA Down syndrome Awareness month.

The parents who founded the group — the Baton Rouge plant was founded in 2021 — want to change the stigma around those diagnosed with Down syndrome. They do so by making fun of the Alabama Crimson Tide. It doesn’t get much more relatable than that, especially in SEC country.

The two schools, by the way, are set to face each other Nov. 4. Unfortunately, the game’s in ‘Bama so Nick Saban and Co. won’t get to see these beauties on the ride into town.

Oh well. That’s what OutKick’s for.

Geaux Tigers!