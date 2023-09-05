Dove’s Woke Marketing Team Shoves Hairy Armpits In Our Faces To Rack Up ‘Empowerment & Body Positivity’ Points

Videos by OutKick

If you think Bud Light‘s marketing team was the wokest of the woke, the Anheuser-Busch brand might’ve met its match in the form of the Gen Zs running the Dove soap marketing department.

Currently, in Times Square, the Dove team has taken over an entire block with its billboards of women sporting hairy armpits in the name of empowerment, inclusivity, body positivity, and all the other keywords conjured up in Madison Ave. boardrooms by goons looking to create or jump on the latest trends.

“Free the pits,” women are told by the marketing team.

“The brand has encouraged consumers to join the movement of rejecting negative armpit stereotypes,” one website noted.

Yeah…raise your arms if you’re with Dove! Show us that armpit hair…just make sure to use our hashtag, also tag us on Instagram, promote us, do our work, help us make money.

If you’re shocked that Dove has gone full woke while you weren’t looking, you shouldn’t be surprised in the least. The brand is owned by Unilever, which also owns Ben & Jerry’s, which famously posted a message this year, on the 4th of July, that America exists on stolen land and that it should returned to Native Americans.

In 2021, Unilever announced it would stop using “whitening,” “lightening” and “fair” from marketing materials in order to promote racial inclusivity.

Meanwhile, over on the Dove Instagram page, the Unilever soap brand has never seen a woke cause it’s not willing to throw its weight behind. The account is littered with just about any and all causes you can think of. It’s a little bit of everything for the alphabet mafia from big ‘ol bigguns’ showing off their hairy armpits, to women crying over women being mean to them for being fat to something about “Fat Liberation” where Dove is celebrating “Size Freedom” by introducing a hashtag and encouraging women to declare they’re being liberated from being fat by posting a hashtag on a social media account.

Ladies, these brands exist to play on your emotions which will then make you think that a faceless brand actually cares about you.

Do you think the Dove marketing team cares about you, or the profits they just announced in July which help Unilever’s stock which then leads to bonuses at the end of the year?

Ladies, ask yourself whether that shampoo bottle really celebrates “Fat Liberation Day” or if that soap box is racist for using “whitening” “lightening” or “fair” on the packaging.