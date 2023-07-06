Ben & Jerry’s Parent Company Loses Billions In Stock Value After Woke 4th Of July Tweet

Videos by OutKick

Ben & Jerry’s parent company Unilever has taken a hit after the ice cream brand’s dumb 4th of July message.

While most Americans were busy celebrating Independence Day and crushing beers, the woke ice cream company was busy claiming America exists on stolen land that should be returned to Native American. Ben & Jerry’s board is allowed to operate independently of Unilever and is free to push whatever political message it wants, according to the New York Post.

The company went full Bud Light, and the backlash was immediate. Many people on social media vowed to never buy it again.

Ben & Jerry’s parent company takes stock hit.

Well, it appears Unilever is feeling the heat. The company’s total value dropped $2.5 billion on the stock market since Ben & Jerry’s 4th of July antics, according to the New York Post.

The company’s stock was at $52.28 when the market closed Monday. It’s currently at $51.25 as of early Thursday afternoon.

That’s a nearly 2% decline. It’s nothing like the collapse people have seen out of Anheuser-Busch’s stock, and the company’s total market cap is still at $133 billion.

However, it does appear Ben & Jerry’s going fully woke for America’s birthday at a minimum didn’t go unnoticed.

It’s not anything like the disaster Anheuser-Busch has been experiencing, but a dip is a dip. It’s not a headache any company wants to deal with.

Ben & Jerry’s parent company Unilever sees small stock decline. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Ben & Jerry’s)

Will Ben & Jerry’s be able to weather the storm? Honestly, the company probably welcomes the story. Instead of just focusing on great ice cream, Ben & Jerry’s regularly goes woke and pushes politics. That includes affirmative action and guns.

The ice cream brand as gone all-in on woke politics. For now, there’s just a minor dip, but as Bud Light as taught us all, you never know what kind of staying power the outrage might have.