Eagles Star Does A Jersey Swap With Doug Pederson, But There’s An Unexpected Twist

Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce did a jersey swap Sunday with Doug Pederson, but it wasn’t the traditional kind.
Following the Eagles beating the Jaguars 29-21, Kelce went up to his former head coach and snagged the Jacksonville Jaguars leader’s jacket.
Check out the awesome moment below.
Swapping jerseys is a part of the game these days in sports. Athletes love collecting jerseys from opponents around the league.
Whether it’s the NBA or NFL, it’s become a super popular trend. However, I’m not sure we’ve ever seen anything like this before.
Kelce swapped a coach for his wet jacket, and both parties looked like they couldn’t have been more excited.
Look at the smile on Doug Pederson’s face. That’s the look of a man who has nothing but joy in his heart, despite just losing.
After all, why would Kelce and Pederson be pumped together? Even though Doug Pederson was shown the door in Philly, he brought the city a Super Bowl and Kelce was a huge part of that team a few years back.
Those are the kinds of bonds that withstand the test of time.
Now, Kelce has Pederson’s jacket and I’m sure he’ll find a nice spot to hang it up in his house. A pretty awesome moment for everyone involved.