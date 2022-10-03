Eagles Star Does A Jersey Swap With Doug Pederson, But There’s An Unexpected Twist

Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce did a jersey swap Sunday with Doug Pederson, but it wasn’t the traditional kind.

Following the Eagles beating the Jaguars 29-21, Kelce went up to his former head coach and snagged the Jacksonville Jaguars leader’s jacket.

Check out the awesome moment below.

A different kind of jersey exchange



Jason Kelce gets Doug Pederson’s game jacket. A little wet



“This is being framed like all the others. This is a prized possession here”



Swapping jerseys is a part of the game these days in sports. Athletes love collecting jerseys from opponents around the league.

Whether it’s the NBA or NFL, it’s become a super popular trend. However, I’m not sure we’ve ever seen anything like this before.

Jason Kelce pulled off a jacket swap with Doug Pederson. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Kelce swapped a coach for his wet jacket, and both parties looked like they couldn’t have been more excited.

Look at the smile on Doug Pederson’s face. That’s the look of a man who has nothing but joy in his heart, despite just losing.

Jason Kelce does a jersey swap with Doug Pederson for his jacket. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JClarkNBCS/status/1576675973466320896)

After all, why would Kelce and Pederson be pumped together? Even though Doug Pederson was shown the door in Philly, he brought the city a Super Bowl and Kelce was a huge part of that team a few years back.

Those are the kinds of bonds that withstand the test of time.

Jason Kelce gets Doug Pederson’s jacket. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Now, Kelce has Pederson’s jacket and I’m sure he’ll find a nice spot to hang it up in his house. A pretty awesome moment for everyone involved.