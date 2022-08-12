Doritos Just Released Ketchup And Mustard Flavors

Two new flavors of Doritos are inspired by a pair of condiment partners in crime.

Ketchup and mustard are never too far from each other. They’re co-dependent condiments. So, it makes sense that they’ll be hitting the snack aisle shelves together in the United States.

Only they won’t be hitting the physical shelves, they’ll only be available for a limited time through Frito-Lay’s own website with a domain name that was probably pretty expensive, Snacks.com.

We better start seeing some hotdogs with Doritos on them now that these are out on https://t.co/smRJ3yORzd. pic.twitter.com/w6KVk2XQxB — Doritos (@Doritos) August 10, 2022

While the Classic Ketchup flavor is designed to taste like, well, classic ketchup, traditional yellow mustard found on tables and staining shirts the world over was apparently deemed too pedestrian for the Dorito’s treatment.

Instead, spicy Mustard is hitting the scene to play taste-bud foil to its ketchup-flavored sibling.

Because it’s the internet, even new Doritos flavors proved to be divisive:

Doritos made ketchup and mustard flavored chips. Okay wtf is going on??? — Nick (@nwaite14) August 12, 2022

If you’re not ordering your Ketchup and mustard Doritos today.. you’re probably flavor impaired. pic.twitter.com/OFuyStEGnB — Mike Ellis (@TheOnlyMike_E) August 12, 2022

Not ketchup and mustard flavored Doritos 🥴 — KD (@talkAboutKD) August 12, 2022

Ketchup chips work, just ask Canadians. I guess ketchup Doritos would too, maybe. Mustard? Not so much. — NC08 Blue Dot (I got redistricted) 🌊✝️😷💉 (@doug_in_nc) August 12, 2022

While here in the U.S. of A. ketchup flavored chips are something of a novelty, north of the border, this kind of thing is old hat.

That’s right. In Canada — the land of poutine, Rush, over-the-top COVID restrictions, and no Stanley Cups since 1993 — ketchup-flavored Doritos are available in grocery stores.

Canadian snackers have been privy to ketchup-flavored Doritos for quite some time.

(E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

I’d give them a try — primarily the mustard ones — if someone stuck a bag of them under my nose, but I can’t imagine ordering any.

With that said, there are probably a bunch of you that are punching your Paypal info into Snacks.com right now.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle