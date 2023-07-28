Doorbell Camera Shows A Man Fall Off His Front Porch After A Snake Bites His Head

Videos by OutKick

Here’s some nightmare fuel for you on a Friday evening. Imagine casually walking up to your front door only to find that the front door has been locked. As you unsuccessfully attempt to open it, something from the screen door hits you in the head.

No big deal, right? Stuff happens. Maybe something popped loose and fell on your head. You look up to see what hit you and there’s a snake looking back at you. Nothing fell, there’s nothing broken, you’ve been bitten in the head by a snake.

Instincts take over and you start to back away while trying to process what had just happened. Your night out has just turned into a situation where a snake, sitting on top of your screen door, has bitten the top of your head.

Is it poisonous? Do you need to go to the hospital? Maybe, but probably not for the snakebite. You’re about to fall off the front porch. As you yell out “I got bit” to those who have locked you out, you forget about the step on the front porch. Unfortunately, your ankles end up paying the price.

To make the entire situation worse, your shoes fly off as you go down, and you end up in the grass in the front yard. It all happened in the blink of an eye. All you can do is repeat that you got bit while trying to access the damage.

The man who shared the now viral video captioned it, “Snake bites Dad on Head… haha he thought he was gone..”

Getting Bit By A Snake Is Bad Enough, Receiving No Warning Is Way Worse

The man admitted in the comment section that his dad wasn’t the first one to encounter the snake. He wasn’t even the first person that the snake bit. It turns out his family doesn’t like him very much.

Prior to his dad being surprised by the snake, the man who posted the video and his dad’s girlfriend had walked through the door. The snake bit his dad’s girlfriend too.

For reasons only known to her, the girlfriend locked the door after her chance encounter. In another video, the man showed what happened right before his dad walked up to the front door.

This is right up there for me with finding a snake in the toilet. I can go my whole life without having that ever happen.

I know I’ve said this before, but nothing has changed. If there’s a snake in my house, or biting people from a screen door on the front porch for that matter, that’s a sign that it’s time to move.