Woman’s “Oddly-Shaped” Breasts Turn Out To Be Thanks To A Bra Filled With Snakes She Was Trying To Smuggle Into China

A woman in China is in trouble after she got caught trying to smuggle snakes into the country by stuffing them in her bra.

According to the Daily Mail, it happened when the woman was trying to enter the Chinese city of Shenzhen by boat. Experts on Chinese ports won’t need to be told this, but that’s one of the places where people can travel to and from Hong Kong by boat.

However, customs officers noticed that there was something off about this particular traveler. Specifically, they thought it was odd how her breasts had a “weird shape.”

That is something you never want to say unless you are 1000% percent positive that something is amiss. Had those customs agents been like “Hey, there’s something up with that lady’s boobs” and found nothing, they would have to issue one hell of an apology and a trip to the HR office.

If they have those in China… they probably don’t.

A corn snake like one of the five a woman tried to smuggle into China by stuffing them in her bra. (Anerythristic) isolated on black background.

Fortunately, It Must Have Been Very Clear That This Lady Had Snakes In Her Bra

However, it sounds like the 5 snakes wadded up in this woman’s brazier were rather conspicuous. I’m not sure what it looked like exactly. I’ve got to assume it looked kind of like this moment from Britney Spears‘ Saturday Night Monologue back in 2000.

Fortunately, Futian Port Passenger Inspection officers, there was indeed something going on under the woman’s shirt.

Upon asking her to remove her top (politely, I’m sure), they discover the woman had the snakes tucked inside of her stockings which were in turn stuffed in her bra.

Customs officials took a victory lap on the social media site WeChat and posted some photos of their catch.

It was also announced that the snakes in question were corn snakes. Those are native to the US and non-venomous. However, they’re banned in China to keep unregulated species from entering the country. This is out of fear that they could harm local ecosystems or bring diseases into the country.

Despite bans like this, corn snakes are still reportedly popular pets among reptile collectors.

If there’s any excuse for trying to mule illicit snakes into China by cramming them inside your bra, the prospect of making a quick buck is it.

