D’Onta Foreman Wants ALL The Smoke After Getting Ejected For Chucking Knucks With Saints Defensive End

Carolina running back D’Onta Foreman wanted every bit of New Orleans defensive end Marcus Davenport on Sunday. The two got into it during the third quarter and they were both ejected.

Davenport, who may have played his final game with the Saints, was in on a tackle of the ball-carrier. Foreman, for whatever reason, took issue with something that happened or something that was said.

The motive is unclear, but the frustration was clear.

As Foreman got back to his feet, he pushed Davenport aside with a left hand swipe and had a few choice words. That only escalated the situation, which quickly devolved into Davenport throwing a left hand back at Foreman.

And then it was on.

Foreman broke through the grasp of his teammate, who tried to hold him back, and threw a punch. Other Panthers players tried to get their ball-carrier under control, but he continued to go at Davenport.

An official was eventually able to intervene and get them separated, but that did not fully deescalate the situation. Foreman was fuming about something that played out on during the tackle.

While Foreman was being led back to his sideline, he had some more to say.

Ultimately, both players were penalized. Although the unsportsmanlike penalties offset, both Foreman and Davenport were sent to the locker room early for fighting.

D’Onta Foreman was not finished saying his piece.

The 6-foot-1, 236-pound running back continued to chirp at the 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive end. He was not intimidated by the size difference and wanted all of the smoke.

Foreman and Davenport didn’t finish Week 18. Neither team will make the playoffs, so the ejections ended their seasons.

Throwing punches while wearing helmets never makes sense, but it shows the extent of Foreman’s anger.