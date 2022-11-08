Despite The Hype, Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Is Absolute Trash

“Don’t Worry Darling” is one of the worst movies of the year.

Months ahead of the film actually hitting theaters, fans were treated to truly sinister and engaging previews about a woman living a perfect life. However, things were not as they appeared, and there was a dangerous conspiracy surrounding her.

The film from Olivia Wilde plays on far from an original idea, but it’s always a baseline that can provide some fun. A character living a life where things simply aren’t as they appear is a tried and true format. It works, engages and entertains.

The film with Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Wilde and Chris Pine dropped on HBO Monday, and I decided to fire it up with my girlfriend. After all, it seemed to check all the boxes, right?

Wrong!

“Don’t Worry Darling” might be one of the worst movies ever made. At the very least, it’s one of the worst movies of 2022. It’s borderline unwatchable by the time you get to the climax.

SPOILERS FOR “DON’T WORRY DARLING” BELOW.

Part of me recognizes I only have myself to blame. I should have known much better than to buy into the hype for the film. For those of you who remember, the hype was deafening.

“Don’t Worry Darling” has a great cast, intriguing trailers and previews a concept that has so much potential. What’s the mystery? Why is this woman’s world collapsing? What is the mass conspiracy she’s found herself in? Again, the upside is huge.

However, if you all remember, Olivia Wilde indicated the mastermind – Chris Pine’s character Frank – is based on Jordan Peterson. That should have been a monster red flag. Unfortunately for two hours of my life Monday night, I didn’t ignore that red flag.

Well, here’s the scoop, folks. The entire premise of the movie is that the women are being held against their will by their loser husbands and programmed/hypnotized/drugged into believing this fake 1950s life is reality.

It’s like if “The Stepford Wives” combined with “Inception,” and was meant for women who despite everything about men in the year 2022.

These loser men with no options or prospects can hold their wives against their will and live out some delusional fantasy. When Florence Pugh’s character Alice figures it out, she makes a run for it. The cinematography is solid, especially at the end, but that’s literally the only upside.

The film is literally like what you’d expect a parody of Jordan Peterson and his fans to be. The funniest part is that when you see Alice’s husband in real life, the idea he would have successfully landed a certified smoke for a wife becomes the immediate most unrealistic part of the movie. That part is more unrealistic than somehow creating this false reality, which the tech for doesn’t even exist.

The second funniest part is when you find out Olivia Wilde’s character willingly chose to live in this alternate reality instead of the real world. Seriously, what the hell did I spend two hours watching?

I’m honestly not sure who the target audience is supposed to be. The film’s marketing was borderline fraudulent. We went in expecting some grand mystery. Instead, viewers got a story about how men hold their significantly out of their league wives hostage to play out some fantasy.

Don’t waste one second watching “Don’t Worry Darling.” If it’s not the worst movie of 2022, it’s certainly in the running.