Don’t @ Me: Tom Crean Talks Jay Wright’s Retirement, Evolution As A Coach

Former Marquette hoops coach Tom Crean had some epic hardwood battles with former Villanova coach Jay Wright, and on Thursday’s Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich, the former coach came on to talk about Wright’s retirement and the history the two share.

Crean said told Dakich that the first time he matched up against a Jay Wright team was in a Conference USA contest in Madison Square Garden the year Marquette reached the 2003 NCAA Final Four.

“I was scared to death,” Crean said. “We played them in the Garden. It was a great game, we won the game … it was the springboard for our season.”

Crean said once Marquette got into the Big East, he and Wright had three straight years of going at each other. “It was fantastic,” he said.

“The preparation for playing against him was so strong,” Crean said. “It wasn’t the complexity, it was the simplicity of how good they were at what they did.”

Crean said Wright evolved in many ways as a coach, but one thing that stood out was Wright’s team fundamentals and the toughness displayed. Here’s what Crean and Dakitch discussed:

