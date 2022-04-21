Retired Villanova HC Jay Wright Eyeing Broadcasting Career

Former Villanova men’s basketball head coach Jay Wright, who on Wednesday announced his retirement after 21 seasons with the Wildcats, reportedly has his next move lined up.

NCAA.com’s Andy Katz reports that Wright, 60, is looking to get into broadcasting. The two-time national champion will first take some time to rest after 38 seasons of coaching before entertaining any potential gigs.

Wright’s retirement from coaching was shocking in many ways, considering he had led Villanova to the Final Four just three weeks prior. But as Wright said in his parting statement, it was simply time to hand the reins of the program to someone else.

Wright’s successor will be Kyle Neptune, a former assistant under Wright and head coach at Fordham during the 2021-22 season. Wright leaves behind a top program that went 642-282 under his leadership.

But in 2022, broadcasting certainly pays well, more than coaching college basketball does. For proof, look no further than the massive deal recently handed out to Kirk Herbstreit and Rams head coach Sean McVay nearly retiring to wear a different headset.

Wright is known as one of the brightest minds in college basketball, so look for all the major networks to engage in a bidding war for his services.