Don’t Expect An NFL Return For Julian Edelman: ‘I’m Done, Boys’

Videos by OutKick

If you miss the days of watching Julian Edelman slice up NFL defenses, your best shot at seeing him play again may be in a YouTube highlight reel.

Edelman, still a young man at 36, has repeatedly faced questions over a potential comeback to the League, considering his longtime teammate Tom Brady’s still playing well into his 40s and looking to potentially return in 2023.

Many people close to Tom Brady believe it's "likely" he'll continue his career in 2023, according to @NFLSTROUD pic.twitter.com/IJhgaHVRqy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 31, 2023

Appearing on Pardon My Take, Edelman was asked if there was any shot he’d consider coming out of retirement, considering he’d at least garner the attention of a returning Brady, should he follow through on those rumors.

What Are The Chances For An Edelman Comeback?

“I’m done, boys,” Edelman said, speaking with hosts Dan Katz and PFT Comenter [sic]. “You can’t be two years out of the game coming in at 37 with knee braces and taped ankles thinking you’re going to go out here and compete against these young bucks.”

(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Edelman aided the Pats’ quest to a Super Bowl win the year before Brady’s last season in Foxborough, earning a Super Bowl MVP for his performance against the Los Angeles Rams. He helped engineer the win in a low-scoring game with 10 catches for 141 yards.

In his final year on the Patriots with Brady as his QB, Edelman went over the 1,000-yard receiving mark.

Edelman officially retired on April 12, 2021, but still gets significant attention as part of Brady’s old group of pass-catchers, including retired tight end Rob Gronkowski, who’s been gaining attention for a potential comeback all season. Though seemingly far from returning, just like Edelman.

Edelman’s charisma opened up options for him off the field. Much like Gronkowski, Edelman has used his skillset off the field and on the mic to nab broadcasting jobs and expanded his media presence with game coverage and podcast appearances.

If 12 seasons in the NFL is all Edelman has to give, it’ll still be one heck of a legacy worth deeming a job well done, especially with his postseason success left to be accounted. Edelman amassed over 1,400 receiving yards in the playoffs alone (second-most in NFL playoff history), which could warrant some Hall of Fame chatter for the three-time Super Bowl champ.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)