Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell Hit With ‘Random’ Drug Test By NBA After Scoring 71

Donovan Mitchell’s 71 points scored against the Chicago Bulls made Cavs fans raise the roof, and the NBA raise its eyebrows.

Fueled by skepticism, the Association reached out to Mitchell after his historic performance for the Cavs and issued him a randomized PED test.

Taking a page out of the NFL’s playbook, the NBA brain trust assumed that such a Herculean performance could not have come without some added juice in Mitchell’s bloodstream.

Mitchell set the franchise record for most points scored in a game at 71 and recorded just the 12th 70-point game in the history of the NBA.

71 POINTS

8 REB, 11 AST & OT W



Donovan Mitchell sets a new scoring record for the @Cavs and becomes only the 7th player in @NBAHistory to score 70+ points in a game. pic.twitter.com/SJZu1j7OI9 — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2023

The ‘Spida’ put up ridiculous numbers: hitting 22 of 34 shots in 50 minutes to reach the highest scoring total since Kobe Bryant’s 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

Donovan Mitchell has done it. Points 70 & 71 in a historic performance. pic.twitter.com/FLuxoFOX5O — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 3, 2023

Mitchell’s performance did have some controversy to it. Donovan tied the score in the final seconds of regulation when he missed a second free-throw attempt and put it back up with less than four seconds left on the clock. According to the NBA, Mitchell stepped in the foul area early, which should have nullified his score-tying shot.

Here’s the Donovan Mitchell put back after the intentional miss. The ref at bottom of screen is so intent on starting the clock he isn’t watching for Mitchell violating the free throw line before the ball hits anything. This cost the Bulls the game. pic.twitter.com/vMfRZ8MedS — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) January 3, 2023

Still, Mitchell went into overtime and scored an additional 13 points.

With the historic outing coming on the same night as the unfortunate Damar Hamlin on-field scare, Mitchell gave Hamlin a kind shoutout after his performance.

Donovan Mitchell took time to show support for Bills DB Damar Hamlin after scoring a Cavs-record 71 points ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BNXzMkDhlc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2023