Donovan Mitchell Has Sweet Reunion With Longtime Jazz Fan

Another good-hearted athlete delivered a sweet interaction with a fan.

Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell, who played for the Utah Jazz for five years, returned to his stomping grounds for the first time Tuesday since getting shipped to Cleveland this offseason.

Donovan Mitchell Has A Night To Remember

Mitchell — who’s been on a tear in Cleveland, including his 71-point performance Jan. 2 — probably expected jeers returning to Vivint Arena but was instead greeted by a loyal, young fan who was eager to welcome back his favorite player.

Mitchell posted a video of his encounter with Josh, a young Jazz fan who, according to Spida’s post, would always wait for Mitchell’s arrival at Vivint when he played in Utah.

My guy Josh has been waiting for me at the arena every game for 5 years!! My first time seeing him since I got traded… it’s moments like these that last forever! Missed you Josh ❤️❤️!! pic.twitter.com/Y0SQphzecP — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 11, 2023

“My guy Josh has been waiting for me at the arena every game for 5 years!!” Mitchell captioned the video, “My first time seeing him since I got traded… it’s moments like these that last forever! Missed you Josh.”

It took a moment for Josh to let go, and when he did, he began wiping the emotion from his face as Mitchell showed equal amounts of joy with the reunion.

Though not every All-Star gets a warm greeting when they play an old team, the Utah home crowd appeared receptive to seeing Mitchell again after giving them three All-Star-level campaigns and taking them to the postseason five times.

Donovan Mitchell had a moment with Jazz fans after he airballed 😂



(via @BleacherReport)pic.twitter.com/zI0jJiK77E — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 11, 2023

Anxious fans swarming Donovan Mitchell to get their jerseys signed. #TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/JBcXMKSWea — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) January 11, 2023

The crowd reasonably jeered at one point in the game when Mitchell air-balled a 3-pointer, but Spida was all smiles all evening. He also left with a tight victory over his old team when the Cavs won 116-114.

Mitchell had a night to remember: scoring 46 points in 36 minutes.

(Photo by Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images)

