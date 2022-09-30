Donna D’Errico Beats LA Heat Wave In Gold Bikini

There are a couple of ways to battle the heat. You can sit indoors in the comfort of your air conditioning or you can take things outdoors and take the heat head on.

Former Baywatch star, and current OnlyFans model, Donna D’Errico is taking the heat head on. She’s fighting Los Angeles’ heat wave with a heat wave of her own.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: Donna D’Errico attends the SAINT Candles & St. Jude Children’s Hospital event on October 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for SAINT Candles by Ira DeWitt)

Donna took to Instagram this week in a gold bikini as LA enjoyed some crisp triple-digit fall weather. The red hot pic received a ton of attention and with good reason.

She captioned the post, “The LA heat wave continues. 102°!”

And because she’s a good person, the 54-year-old had some kind words for those affected by Hurricane Ian, “Have a merry Wednesday and keep cool and praying for those affected by the hurricane.”

Haters Are Going To Hate

Legends do legendary things. A few months ago there were haters trying to tell Donna that she was too old to wear a bikini. She responded with a bikini picture that told her haters off.

“Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate,'” she said.

“Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.”

Fast-forward to today and she’s launched her OnlyFans and continues to do whatever she wants. That includes burning up the internet in her gold bikini.

It’s hard to believe that Donna could have any haters for simply putting a bikini on. It just goes to show you that some people really enjoying hating on others.