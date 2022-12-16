Donald Trump Woke Up Friday With An Extra $4 Million After NFTs Sell Out

Donald Trump continues to zig when everyone else zags.

The former (future?) President was mocked throughout the day Thursday when his promised “big announcement” turned out to be him selling personalized NFT trading cards of … himself … to the public for $99 each.

Love him or hate him, you really can’t argue that it was truly the most ‘Trump’ moment of all time. I mean, the guy has the country holding its collective breath about this “big announcement,” and then BAM … here are some digital cards of me wearing a superman outfit.

Anyway, where was I … oh yeah, zigging while zagging.

Less than 24 hours after the NFTs were made available, all 45,000 of them were gone. Sold out. Poof. Out of stock. Just like that.

And, if I’m doing my math correctly … that’s over $4 million, straight into 45’s pocket!

Donald Trump just dropped an nft collection



Yes it’s real 🤣pic.twitter.com/Js4tkfCN6w — Crypto Tea (@CryptoTea_) December 15, 2022

Not a bad way to start the weekend, right? I mean, make fun of him all you want, but how did you spend your Thursday? Bet it wasn’t by selling/making over $4 million in digital trading cards of yourself.

I’m not going to lie, I have NO idea what an NFT is. A little research tells me it stands for nonfungible token, but that only confuses me more. What the hell is a nonfungible token?

I grew up in the golden age of trading cards – Pokémon cards. Admittedly, I STUNK at it and had no idea what I was doing, but I loved Pokémon and wanted to fit in with the other kids in second grade, so I played along.

These fungus token things, though, may as well be in a different language. I don’t know how you buy them, why you buy them, and if they’re even real.

Do you get something tangible in the mail once you buy them or do you now just own a digital card of Donald Trump in a cowboy hat holding a rifle over his shoulder?

Not sure it matters or why I would want either, but, apparently, I’m in the minority here because 45,000 folks across the world now have one.

What a time to be alive.