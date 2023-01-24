Donald Trump Claims Club Championship Victory Despite Skipping First Of Two Rounds To Attend A Funeral 600 Miles Away

Earlier this week former President Donald Trump shared that he had won the senior club championship at Trump International in Florida over the weekend. Now, his victory is being brought into question due to the fact that he didn’t actually compete on the first day of the two-day tournament.

The senior club championship reportedly began on Saturday, the same day Trump attended and spoke at Diamond of Diamond and Silk’s funeral.

The funeral wasn’t just up the street from Trump International, either, it was hundreds of miles away in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The Daily Mail claims that competitors arrived for the second day of the tournament and were surprised to see Trump’s name atop the leaderboard. He allegedly told members that he played a great round of golf on Thursday and the tournament elected to use that day’s score for his first-round score.

By no means is that right, but Trump owns the joint and he makes the rules.

Donald Trump claimed the win at the senior club championship at Trump International. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite only playing one round of the event, this didn’t stop for the former President from patting himself on the back for his victory. He also managed to take a dig at President Joe Biden in his announcement.

“A great honor to have won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club, one of the best courses in the Country, in Palm Beach County, Florida,” Trump said.

“Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is that, in a very real way, it serves as a physical exam, only MUCH tougher,” Trump said. “You need strength and stamina to WIN, & I have strength & stamina – most others don’t. You also need strength & stamina to GOVERN!”

It’ll be interesting to see if Trump defends his title this time next year; I’m going to go out on a limb and say he does.

