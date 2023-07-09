Donald Trump Sets UFC Crowd On Fire With Electric Entrance

Videos by OutKick

Donald Trump had UFC fans going wild Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The 45th President and leading Republican contender was in the house at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 290, and he blew the roof off when he entered.

Trump walked in with Dana White, said hello to Joe Rogan and had fans yelling in support as Kid Rock’s “American Badass” blasted throughout the arena.

It couldn’t have been scripted better if it was a TV show.

THE CROWD WENT NUTS WHEN DONALD TRUMP WALKED INTO UFC 290!!!



THE ENERGY IS UNREAL!!!!pic.twitter.com/iZWNHhFVUm — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 9, 2023

President Trump at UFC.



The energy is on 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7vnhRIAd03 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 9, 2023

The real estate mogul and billionaire also took some time to speak with internet influencer Steve Will Do It, who loudly declared the country is “f*cked” without Trump as the President.

Also, notice how quickly a Secret Service agent snapped his bottle from him.

Always nice to run into the next president of the United States at my favorite casino @redrockcasino MOST people are afraid to publicly support Donald trump. I am not that guy. pic.twitter.com/G40SJtz4uz — Steve Will Do It (@stevewilldoit) July 8, 2023

UFC fans love Donald Trump.

This is hardly the first time UFC fans have gone wild when seeing Trump. The former President, who is also battling multiple indictments as he runs to return to the White House, has appeared at multiple UFC events over the years, and the crowd never fails to show him love.

The crowd at UFC 287 in Miami went absolute nuts when Trump was in the house.

President Donald Trump in attendance at UFC 287 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OriJbrcSIg — Lock-In Sports Cards (@CombatSport_USA) April 9, 2023

One of the reasons Trump loves the UFC so much is that he was an early supporter of its success, and is very close personal friends with Dana White.

Not only are the two close friends, but Dana White has been a very vocal supporter of Trump throughout his presidency and the years that have followed.

“Everything that ever happened to me in my career, after that (Taj Mahal UFC event), the first guy to reach out and say congratulations was Donald Trump,” White previously said during a Fox News interview.

Former United States President Donald Trump attends UFC 290. The fans went crazy for Trump. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

How many more UFC events will Trump attend leading up to the 2024 election? We’ll see, but if he needs some great optics, he can always count on UFC fans to deliver.