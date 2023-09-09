Donald Trump Spent The Day Partying At An Iowa State Frat House

Videos by OutKick

Donald Trump is flipping burgers and partying at an Iowa State frat house this afternoon ahead of the Iowa game.

How’s that for a real sentence in 2023?!

Yep, it’s true — all of it. Trump, the former president who’s juggling his time right now between campaigning for reelection and mug shots, is in the great state of Iowa for today’s big game.

He’s there along with several other 2024 hopefuls, including Ron DeSantis.

Trump, though, is already on the scoreboard before kickoff. The former president was spotted grilling & chilling with the Iowa State frat bros before the big game.

President Donald J. Trump signed footballs and threw them into the crowd of students for the Iowa v. Iowa State Football Game pic.twitter.com/6830koJOAX — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 9, 2023

NOW: Former president Donald Trump arrives here for a tailgate at Alpha Gamma Rho – an agriculture fraternity at Iowa State University – ahead of the Cy-Hawk rivalry game. He’ll watch the game from Jack Trice Stadium. @KCCINews pic.twitter.com/qleZ5Z2qvB — Amanda Rooker KCCI (@ARookerKCCI) September 9, 2023

JUST NOW: President Trump steps into stadium for Iowa vs Iowa State football game pic.twitter.com/NNthlJ0I8q — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 9, 2023

Donald Trump grills burgers before Iowa-Iowa State game

This country is the best. This is what brings us all together, right? Love him or hate him, we all love college football and we all love grilling with the boys.

Donald Trump knows this better than anyone, and he arrived on the scene ready to pounce. Signing a football, chucking them to the boys and flipping burgers? Unreal scene. What a move from the former president here.

What’s Biden doing today? Does he even know it’s college football season? No shot. He’s probably locked in on some tennis. I dunno, but he ain’t doing this.

Can’t wait to see what Trump has up his sleeve next. Think he grills a good burger? I would imagine NO, based on the fact that he weirdly loves things cooked to the max. Bet that thing’s hard as a hockey puck.

Still better than Joe’s, though — and cheaper!

PS: how about this sign?